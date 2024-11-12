News & Insights

Mueller Water Invests in Growth and ESG Initiatives

November 12, 2024 — 11:12 am EST

Mueller Water Products ( (MWA) ) has issued an announcement.

Mueller Water Products is enhancing its financial performance through strategic capital investments and operational initiatives, focusing on non-GAAP measures like adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow to better assess its financial health. With robust forward-looking strategies, including product innovation and a comprehensive distribution network, the company aims to capitalize on aging water infrastructure needs, driving growth and expanding gross margins. Their commitment to ESG principles and reduced emissions further strengthens their long-term market positioning.

