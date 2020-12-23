Mueller (MLI) to Buy Hart & Cooley's Flexible Duct Business

Mueller Industries, Inc. MLI recently announced that it has entered into a contract to acquire the Flexible Duct business of Hart & Cooley, LLC. The buyout, which is subject to certain regulatory approvals, is expected to be completed in late January 2021. However, the financial terms of the deal were kept under wraps.



In the past couple of days, Mueller Industries’ shares declined 2.9% to eventually close the trading session at $34.51 yesterday.



Based in Grand Rapids, MI, Hart & Cooley is a leading provider of high quality air distribution products in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning industry. Notably, the company’s Flexible Duct business is engaged in providing flexible duct products for residential and commercial applications. It leverages formaldehyde-free insulation for improving indoor air quality.

Acquisition Rationale

The Flexible Duct business is believed to be a strategic fit for Mueller Industries. Notably, the buyout is likely to enable Mueller Industries to expand its product offerings and create growth opportunities in the air quality and climate control systems markets. When completed, this deal will also add value to the company’s ATCO Rubber Products (ATCO Flex) acquisition, made in 2018.



Mueller Industries, with approximately $2 billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In the past three months, the company’s share price has increased 31.1% compared with the industry’s growth of 38.6%.

