Mueller Industries Stock Rises 8% Over Higher Earnings In Q1

(RTTNews) - Stock of Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) is climbing about 8 percent on Tuesday morning trading after the company announced its first-quarter financial results, revealing earnings of $239.02 million, or $2.16 per share, up from last year's $157.43 million, or $1.39 per share.

The company's shares are currently trading at $131.75 on the New York Stock Exchange, up 8.95 percent. The stock opened at $123.02 and has climbed as high as $131.24 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $68.39 to $139.29.

The company's revenue for the period rose to $1.193 billion from $1.000 billion last year.

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