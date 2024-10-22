Mueller Industries rises 14.1%

Mueller Industries (MLI) is up 14.1%, or $10.13 to $82.21.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MLI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.