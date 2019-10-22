Mueller Industries Reveals Advance In Q3 Earnings

Markets
(RTTNews) - Mueller Industries (MLI) reported a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $29.09 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $20.29 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.8% to $608.60 million from $645.96 million last year.

Mueller Industries earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $29.09 Mln. vs. $20.29 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.52 vs. $0.35 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q3): $608.60 Mln vs. $645.96 Mln last year.

