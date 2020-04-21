Markets
Mueller Industries Reports Gain In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Mueller Industries (MLI) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $32.42 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $15.72 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.4% to $602.92 million from $611.78 million last year.

Mueller Industries earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $32.42 Mln. vs. $15.72 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.57 vs. $0.28 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $602.92 Mln vs. $611.78 Mln last year.

