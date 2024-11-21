Mueller Industries to replace Texas Pacific Land in S&P 400 at open on 11/26

17:18 EST Mueller Industries (MLI) to replace Texas Pacific Land (TPL) in S&P 400 at open on 11/26

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on MLI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.