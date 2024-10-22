Mueller Industries Q3 Profit Advances, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Mueller Industries (MLI) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $168.70 million, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $132.71 million, or $1.17 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.7% to $997.83 million from $819.79 million last year.

Mueller Industries earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $168.70 Mln. vs. $132.71 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.48 vs. $1.17 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $997.83 Mln vs. $819.79 Mln last year.

