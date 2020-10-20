Mueller Industries Q3 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Mueller Industries (MLI) released earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's profit came in at $42.70 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $29.09 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $619.11 million from $608.60 million last year.

Mueller Industries earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $42.70 Mln. vs. $29.09 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.76 vs. $0.52 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $619.11 Mln vs. $608.60 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.