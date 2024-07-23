Mueller Industries Profit Retreats In Q2, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Mueller Industries (MLI) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $160.17 million, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $177.71 million, or $1.56 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.2% to $997.75 million from $896.98 million last year.

Mueller Industries earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $160.17 Mln. vs. $177.71 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.41 vs. $1.56 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $997.75 Mln vs. $896.98 Mln last year.

