Mueller Industries Profit Retreats In Q4, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Mueller Industries (MLI) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $119.24 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $138.91 million, or $1.23 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.5% to $732.38 million from $877.58 million last year.

Mueller Industries earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $119.24 Mln. vs. $138.91 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.05 vs. $1.23 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.65 -Revenue (Q4): $732.38 Mln vs. $877.58 Mln last year.

