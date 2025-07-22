Mueller Industries Profit Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - Mueller Industries (MLI) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $245.92 million, or $2.22 per share. This compares with $160.16 million, or $0.20 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Mueller Industries reported adjusted earnings of $217.85 million or $1.96 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.1% to $1.138 billion from $997.74 million last year.

Mueller Industries earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $245.92 Mln. vs. $160.16 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.22 vs. $0.20 last year. -Revenue: $1.138 Bln vs. $997.74 Mln last year.

