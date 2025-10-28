Mueller Industries (MLI) Price Target Increased by 13.97% to 133.11

The average one-year price target for Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) has been revised to $133.11 / share. This is an increase of 13.97% from the prior estimate of $116.79 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $122.21 to a high of $147.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.50% from the latest reported closing price of $104.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,171 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mueller Industries. This is an increase of 116 owner(s) or 11.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLI is 0.31%, an increase of 4.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.14% to 126,490K shares. The put/call ratio of MLI is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Trust Advisors holds 5,473K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,886K shares , representing a decrease of 25.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLI by 24.68% over the last quarter.

RDVY - First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF holds 3,757K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,767K shares , representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLI by 7.54% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,604K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,708K shares , representing a decrease of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLI by 4.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,554K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,589K shares , representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLI by 7.79% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,969K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,010K shares , representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLI by 6.92% over the last quarter.

