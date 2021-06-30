Mueller Industries, Inc.'s (NYSE:MLI) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

With its stock down 7.9% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on Mueller Industries' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Mueller Industries is:

20% = US$175m ÷ US$868m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.20 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Mueller Industries' Earnings Growth And 20% ROE

At first glance, Mueller Industries seems to have a decent ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 11% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Probably as a result of this, Mueller Industries was able to see a decent growth of 9.0% over the last five years.

We then performed a comparison between Mueller Industries' net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 7.8% in the same period.

NYSE:MLI Past Earnings Growth June 30th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Mueller Industries''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Mueller Industries Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

In Mueller Industries' case, its respectable earnings growth can probably be explained by its low three-year median payout ratio of 22% (or a retention ratio of 78%), which suggests that the company is investing most of its profits to grow its business.

Additionally, Mueller Industries has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Mueller Industries' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for Mueller Industries by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

