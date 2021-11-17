Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) insiders sold US$1.3m worth of stock, a possible red flag that's yet to materialize

Despite a 3.8% gain in Mueller Industries, Inc.'s (NYSE:MLI) stock price this week, shareholders shouldn't let up. In spite of the relatively cheap prices, insiders made the decision to sell US$1.3m worth of stock in the last 12 months. This could be a warning indicator of vulnerabilities in the future.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Mueller Industries

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chairman of the Board & CEO, Gregory Christopher, sold US$1.2m worth of shares at a price of US$48.00 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$59.97). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 3.8% of Gregory Christopher's stake.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 11.80k shares for US$559k. But insiders sold 28.90k shares worth US$1.3m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Mueller Industries than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:MLI Insider Trading Volume November 17th 2021

Insiders at Mueller Industries Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Mueller Industries insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Specifically, Independent Director Gary Gladstein bought US$544k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership of Mueller Industries

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Mueller Industries insiders own 2.9% of the company, worth about US$101m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Mueller Industries Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. However, the longer term transactions are not so encouraging. The recent buying by an insider , along with high insider ownership, suggest that Mueller Industries insiders are fairly aligned, and optimistic. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Mueller Industries.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

