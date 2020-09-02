Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2020

Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MLI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that MLI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $30.52, the dividend yield is 1.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MLI was $30.52, representing a -10.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.11 and a 81.88% increase over the 52 week low of $16.78.

MLI is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) and AMTEK, Inc. (AME). MLI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.09. Zacks Investment Research reports MLI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -105.48%, compared to an industry average of -16.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MLI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

