Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 18, 2021

Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MLI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 30% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of MLI was $43.47, representing a -3.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.94 and a 159.06% increase over the 52 week low of $16.78.

MLI is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). MLI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.47. Zacks Investment Research reports MLI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as .81%, compared to an industry average of 13.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MLI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.