Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 03, 2021

Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MLI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 30% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $47.51, the dividend yield is 1.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MLI was $47.51, representing a -1.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.06 and a 102.26% increase over the 52 week low of $23.49.

MLI is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as General Electric Company (GE) and AMTEK, Inc. (AME). MLI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.01. Zacks Investment Research reports MLI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as .81%, compared to an industry average of 17.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MLI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

