Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2020

Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MLI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 19th quarter that MLI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.98, the dividend yield is 1.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MLI was $32.98, representing a -10.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.66 and a 96.54% increase over the 52 week low of $16.78.

MLI is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). MLI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.33. Zacks Investment Research reports MLI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -105.48%, compared to an industry average of -12.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MLI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

