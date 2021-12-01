Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2021

Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MLI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MLI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $55.33, the dividend yield is .94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MLI was $55.33, representing a -12.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $63.07 and a 71.09% increase over the 52 week low of $32.34.

MLI is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as General Electric Company (GE) and AMTEK, Inc. (AME). MLI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.68. Zacks Investment Research reports MLI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 154.07%, compared to an industry average of 12.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the mli Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to MLI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MLI as a top-10 holding:

Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF (DEEP)

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (PLTL)

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DEEP with an increase of 4.79% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MLI at 1.3%.

