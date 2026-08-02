Mueller Industries Grew Sales 25% With Piping Up 27%. Here's the Backdrop to an Insider Filing

Key Points

The non-discretionary disposition involved 1,808 shares at $66.57 per share, representing an estimated value of about $120,400 on July 30.

The activity resulted in a 2% reduction in the insider's direct equity holdings in the company.

The transaction was executed to satisfy tax withholding obligations associated with the vesting of equity awards and does not reflect a change in investment sentiment.

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Daniel Pieralisi, an executive VP of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI), disposed of 1,808 shares at $66.57 per share on July 30, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value ~$120,400 Shares sold 1,808 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 83,108 Post-transaction value $5.56 million

Key questions

What was the primary driver for this share disposition?

This was a non-discretionary transaction where 1,808 shares were withheld by the company to cover tax liabilities resulting from the vesting of previously granted equity awards.

This was a non-discretionary transaction where 1,808 shares were withheld by the company to cover tax liabilities resulting from the vesting of previously granted equity awards. How does this impact the executive's total investment in the company?

The tax-related disposal reduced Pieralisi's direct stake by 2%, leaving a remaining direct position of 83,108 shares.

The tax-related disposal reduced Pieralisi's direct stake by 2%, leaving a remaining direct position of 83,108 shares. What is the market context for this transaction?

Mueller Industries shares delivered a 53% return over the 12-month period ending on the July 30 transaction date.

Mueller Industries shares delivered a 53% return over the 12-month period ending on the July 30 transaction date. Does the insider maintain any indirect equity interests?

The reporting owner's total beneficial interest is held entirely through direct ownership of 83,108 common shares, with no indirect holdings or derivative securities reported in this filing.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-30) $66.86 Market Capitalization $14.8 billion Revenue (TTM) $4.7 billion Net Income (TTM) $850.5 million

Company Snapshot

Mueller Industries manufactures and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of products fabricated from copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic, generating revenue through three primary segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate.

The company operates a global manufacturing and distribution business model, leveraging its established supply chain and product portfolio to serve industrial and commercial customers across multiple end markets and geographies.

Mueller Industries serves a diverse customer base, including HVAC contractors, plumbing professionals, industrial manufacturers, and commercial enterprises across the United States and international markets, including the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico.

Mueller Industries, established in 1917 and headquartered in Collierville, Tennessee, is a globally diversified manufacturer with a market capitalization of $14.8 billion. The company has demonstrated strong operational performance with TTM revenue of $4.7 billion and net income of $850.5 million, reflecting a net profit margin of approximately 18.1%. Mueller Industries maintains a competitive advantage through its vertically integrated operations, established distribution network, and diversified product portfolio across complementary industrial segments.

What this transaction means for investors

This is the third Mueller executive in the same batch of filings whose shares vested on the same day and had a slice withheld for taxes at the identical price. That shared date marks a routine, calendar-driven vesting event across the leadership team, not three separate decisions about the stock. In this instance, Pieralisi kept 83,108 shares, so his position barely moved, and there's no signal to read into a withholding this small.



What's driving the business is broad demand. Mueller grew second-quarter net sales 25% to $1.43 billion, with its largest segment, Piping Systems, up 27% to $947 million on strength in construction and HVAC markets. Management said business demand is strengthening across commercial, industrial, and electrical markets, and the company also completed two acquisitions in its core metals businesses during the quarter. Ultimately, the demand breadth here is the encouraging signal to weigh against a cluster of routine insider filings. Mueller is growing across multiple end markets and adding to its core businesses, so the durability of that construction and industrial demand matters far more than three tax-driven transactions on one vesting date.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mueller Industries. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.