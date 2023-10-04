Mueller Industries (FRA:MUD) Price Target Increased by 6.17% to 97.77

The average one-year price target for Mueller Industries (FRA:MUD) has been revised to 97.77 / share. This is an increase of 6.17% from the prior estimate of 92.09 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 96.81 to a high of 100.64 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.67% from the latest reported closing price of 70.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 787 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mueller Industries. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 4.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MUD is 0.31%, an increase of 6.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.30% to 67,365K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,995K shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,142K shares, representing a decrease of 3.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUD by 10.94% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 2,552K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,702K shares, representing a decrease of 5.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUD by 10.64% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 2,540K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,060K shares, representing a decrease of 20.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUD by 1.00% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 2,088K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,484K shares, representing a decrease of 18.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUD by 5.83% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 2,046K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,272K shares, representing a decrease of 11.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUD by 4.41% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.