MUELLER INDUSTRIES Earnings Results: $MLI Reports Quarterly Earnings

MUELLER INDUSTRIES ($MLI) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $1.21 per share, beating estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $923,536,000, beating estimates of $901,930,000 by $21,606,000.

MUELLER INDUSTRIES Insider Trading Activity

MUELLER INDUSTRIES insiders have traded $MLI stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MLI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY L. CHRISTOPHER (Chairman of the Board & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $13,788,800 .

. CHARLES P JR HERZOG sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,380,600

JOHN B HANSEN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,000 shares for an estimated $755,490.

MUELLER INDUSTRIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 239 institutional investors add shares of MUELLER INDUSTRIES stock to their portfolio, and 209 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

