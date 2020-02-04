Markets
Mueller Industries Bottom Line Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - Mueller Industries (MLI) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $28.17 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $26.86 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.0 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.7% to $543.84 million from $559.09 million last year.

Mueller Industries earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $28.17 Mln. vs. $26.86 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.50 vs. $0.47 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.0 -Revenue (Q4): $543.84 Mln vs. $559.09 Mln last year.

