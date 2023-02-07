Mueller Industries Announces Rise In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Mueller Industries (MLI) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $138.906 million, or $2.46 per share. This compares with $125.601 million, or $2.21 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.2% to $877.581 million from $956.357 million last year.

Mueller Industries earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

