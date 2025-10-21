Mueller Industries Announces Increase In Q3 Profit, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Mueller Industries (MLI) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $208.12 million, or $1.88 per share. This compares with $168.69 million, or $1.48 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.99 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.0% to $1.078 billion from $997.83 million last year.

Mueller Industries earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $208.12 Mln. vs. $168.69 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.88 vs. $1.48 last year. -Revenue: $1.078 Bln vs. $997.83 Mln last year.

