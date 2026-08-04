MUEL Q2 Earnings Rise Y/Y Despite Margin Pressure, Backlog Strong

Shares of Paul Mueller Company MUEL have declined 9.2% since reporting second-quarter 2026 results, underperforming the S&P 500 index’s 1.1% return. The shorter-term reaction contrasts with the stock’s broader monthly trend. Over the past month, MUEL shares have risen 3.7%, while the S&P 500 has declined 1%, suggesting investors have remained constructive despite the post-earnings pullback.

Earnings & Revenue Performance

Paul Mueller reported second-quarter net sales of $93.8 million, up 29.2% from $72.6 million in the prior-year quarter. Gross profit increased modestly to $28.7 million from $27.9 million, but operating income was nearly unchanged at $14.6 million. Net income slipped 1.8% year over year to $11.4 million from $11.6 million, while diluted earnings per share improved to $12.72 from $12.50 because of a lower share count. For the first six months of 2026, revenues rose 21.8% year over year to $160.2 million, although net income declined 17.1% to $13.7 million.

Paul Mueller Co. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Paul Mueller Co. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Paul Mueller Co. Quote

Other Key Business Metrics

The company ended June 2026 with cash and cash equivalents of $32.1 million, up from $29.9 million at the end of 2025, while marketable securities declined to $6.5 million from $19.9 million. Total assets increased to $228.2 million from $214.3 million, and shareholders’ investment rose to $110.9 million from $99 million, lifting book value per common share to $123.52 from $110.1.

Backlog remained substantial at approximately $207 million as of June 30, 2026, though below $243.6 million at the end of 2025. Compared with June 30, 2025, backlog eased to $208.3 million from $234.2 million, with Industrial Equipment representing the largest portion. U.S. backlog declined year over year, while the Netherlands operation posted higher backlog. The operating cash flow for the first six months totaled $7.7 million compared with $25.8 million a year earlier, reflecting changes in working capital.

Management Commentary

Management characterized second-quarter earnings as nearly matching the strong prior-year period despite a different profitability profile. The company cited continued strength in its pharmaceutical business and solid profitability across other end markets. It also highlighted the performance of its Dutch subsidiary, Mueller B.V., whose quarterly earnings more than doubled from the prior year while benefiting from activity in the dairy farm market.

According to management, the new module fabrication building is now nearly fully occupied with active work, while older facilities continue to support assembly and staging activities. The company stated that this additional capacity has been essential to sustaining its current level of production.

Factors Influencing Results

The primary revenue growth driver was the Industrial Equipment segment in the United States, where domestic quarterly revenues increased by $17.9 million year over year. Revenues in the Netherlands also improved by $3.3 million during the quarter.

However, higher sales did not translate into proportional earnings growth because margins narrowed. Management attributed the lower profit margin to several factors, including the absence of an unusually profitable rush project that benefited the second-quarter 2025 results, startup costs associated with the new building and continued reliance on outside contractors to support production volumes exceeding internal manufacturing capacity. These factors offset the benefit of stronger revenue growth.

Management also noted that its internally monitored non-GAAP domestic earnings before tax, excluding LIFO effects, declined by $1.3 million year over year for the quarter, reflecting pressure on profitability despite robust demand.

Other Developments

During the quarter, Paul Mueller completed a previously announced tender offer that expired on June 5, 2026. A total of 824 shares were tendered for an aggregate purchase price of $362,560. The company also noted that reported financial results continue to be affected by fluctuations in the euro-to-dollar exchange rate because of the consolidation of its Dutch subsidiary, with the exchange rate moving to 1.14 at June 30, 2026, from 1.17 as of both June 2025 and December 2025.

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