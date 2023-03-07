Mudrick Capital Management Now Owns 7.50% of Hycroft Mining Holding (HYMC)

Fintel reports that Mudrick Capital Management has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.46MM shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC). This represents 7.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 23, 2023 they reported 17.83MM shares and 8.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 13.28% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3,617.41% Upside

As of March 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hycroft Mining Holding is $13.26. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 3,617.41% from its latest reported closing price of $0.36.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Hycroft Mining Holding is $0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 174 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hycroft Mining Holding. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HYMC is 0.01%, an increase of 17.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.50% to 43,555K shares. The put/call ratio of HYMC is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,257K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,118K shares, representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYMC by 16.74% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,738K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,627K shares, representing an increase of 4.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYMC by 15.06% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,905K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,842K shares, representing an increase of 3.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYMC by 12.29% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,461K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,236K shares, representing a decrease of 53.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYMC by 44.42% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 1,174K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,246K shares, representing a decrease of 6.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYMC by 23.91% over the last quarter.

Hycroft Mining Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hycroft Mining is a US-based, gold and silver producer operating the Hycroft mine located in the world- class mining region of Northern Nevada. The Hycroft mine features one of the largest gold/silver deposits in the world with a low-capital,low-cost process and a 34-year mine life.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.