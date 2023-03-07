Stocks
HYMC

Mudrick Capital Management Now Owns 7.50% of Hycroft Mining Holding (HYMC)

March 07, 2023 — 08:36 pm EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that Mudrick Capital Management has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.46MM shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC). This represents 7.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 23, 2023 they reported 17.83MM shares and 8.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 13.28% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3,617.41% Upside

As of March 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hycroft Mining Holding is $13.26. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 3,617.41% from its latest reported closing price of $0.36.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Hycroft Mining Holding is $0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 174 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hycroft Mining Holding. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HYMC is 0.01%, an increase of 17.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.50% to 43,555K shares. The put/call ratio of HYMC is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

HYMC / Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation Shares Held by Institutions

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,257K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,118K shares, representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYMC by 16.74% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,738K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,627K shares, representing an increase of 4.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYMC by 15.06% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,905K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,842K shares, representing an increase of 3.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYMC by 12.29% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,461K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,236K shares, representing a decrease of 53.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYMC by 44.42% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 1,174K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,246K shares, representing a decrease of 6.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYMC by 23.91% over the last quarter.

Hycroft Mining Holding Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Hycroft Mining is a US-based, gold and silver producer operating the Hycroft mine located in the world- class mining region of Northern Nevada. The Hycroft mine features one of the largest gold/silver deposits in the world with a low-capital,low-cost process and a 34-year mine life.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HYMC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.