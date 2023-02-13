Mudrick Capital Management Cuts Stake in Kore Group Holdings (KORE)

Fintel reports that Mudrick Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.12MM shares of Kore Group Holdings Inc (KORE). This represents 2.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 4.00MM shares and 5.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 47.07% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 252.41% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kore Group Holdings is $6.13. The forecasts range from a low of $1.08 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 252.41% from its latest reported closing price of $1.74.

The projected annual revenue for Kore Group Holdings is $288MM, an increase of 6.43%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 127 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kore Group Holdings. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 7.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KORE is 0.04%, a decrease of 32.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.62% to 27,128K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Kim holds 10,000K shares representing 13.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marathon Asset Management holds 2,000K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,300K shares, representing a decrease of 15.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KORE by 65.06% over the last quarter.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management holds 1,598K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company holds 1,344K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fortress Investment Group holds 1,111K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kore Group Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission-critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers' business outcomes.

