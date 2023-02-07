Mudrick Capital Management Cuts Stake in Hycroft Mining Holding (HYMC)

Fintel reports that Mudrick Capital Management has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 20.16MM shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC). This represents 9.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 2, 2023 they reported 27.49MM shares and 12.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 26.66% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2,391.08% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hycroft Mining Holding is $13.26. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 2,391.08% from its latest reported closing price of $0.53.

The projected annual revenue for Hycroft Mining Holding is $0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.04.

Fund Sentiment

There are 169 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hycroft Mining Holding. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HYMC is 0.0044%, a decrease of 34.6081%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.21% to 46,345K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,118,267 shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,286,518 shares, representing a decrease of 5.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYMC by 44.04% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,626,959 shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,346,396 shares, representing an increase of 10.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYMC by 36.89% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,235,800 shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,111,100 shares, representing a decrease of 39.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYMC by 53.21% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,842,144 shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Manhattan holds 1,569,832 shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,100,000 shares, representing a decrease of 33.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYMC by 60.22% over the last quarter.

Hycroft Mining Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hycroft Mining is a US-based, gold and silver producer operating the Hycroft mine located in the world- class mining region of Northern Nevada. The Hycroft mine features one of the largest gold/silver deposits in the world with a low-capital,low-cost process and a 34-year mine life.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.