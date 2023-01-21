Mudrick Capital Cuts Stake in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC)

Fintel reports that Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 30,066,173 shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC). This represents 14.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated December 9, 2022 they reported 32,559,344 shares and 15.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.66% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Hycroft Mining is a US-based, gold and silver producer operating the Hycroft mine located in the world- class mining region of Northern Nevada. The Hycroft mine features one of the largest gold/silver deposits in the world with a low-capital,low-cost process and a 34-year mine life.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 2,626,959 shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,346,396 shares, representing an increase of 10.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYMC by 36.89% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 2,235,800 shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,111,100 shares, representing a decrease of 39.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYMC by 53.21% over the last quarter.

First Manhattan Co holds 1,569,832 shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,100,000 shares, representing a decrease of 33.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYMC by 60.22% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 1,396,216 shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 268,866 shares, representing an increase of 80.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HYMC by 196.01% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust Corp holds 1,245,536 shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,240,532 shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYMC by 80.63% over the last quarter.

What is the overall Fund Sentiment?

There are 169 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 6.29%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is 0.0047%, a decrease of 30.2228%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.27% to 46,510,345 shares.

Fintel's Fund Sentiment Score is a quantitative model that ranks companies from zero to 100 based on Fund Sentiment. Fund Sentiment is important because it tells you if funds are buying or selling - and in particular how the company ranks compared to other companies in the investing universe. Click to see the Fintel Fund Sentiment Score for HYMC / Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation.

