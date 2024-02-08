Muddy Waters shorts Canada's Fairfax Financial, alleges asset value manipulation

Adds background and details from report from third paragraph to ninth paragraph

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Short seller Muddy Waters has placed bets against the shares of Canadian insurer Fairfax Financial FFH.TO, its founder Carson Block said on Thursday, alleging manipulation in asset values.

Property and casualty insurers like Fairfax have until recently struggled since 2017 when they recorded huge losses due to billions of dollars in payouts on catastrophes.

"This underperformance pressured Fairfax into becoming aggressive in pulling accounting levers starting in 2018," Muddy Waters said in a research note.

"We find that Fairfax has consistently manipulated asset values and income by engaging in often value destructive transactions to produce accounting gains."

Fairfax could not be immediately reached for a comment. Short sellers make money by betting that the price of a security (such as a stock) will decrease.

Muddy Waters also alleged that Fairfax carried several of its investments at "unrealistic" carrying values. According to the hedge fund, the market value of its shares in Indian outsourcing provider Quess Corp QUEC.NS was $477.2 million, while Fairfax continued to carry it at about $1 billion.

In 2019, Fairfax raised its stake in Quess to over 32% after acquiring over 256,000 shares. As of Sept. 30, Fairfax carries the Indian company at a 87% premium to its market value, Muddy Waters said.

Last year, the hedge fund bet against the credit of the Luxembourg-based commercial landlord CPI Property GroupO5G.DE in November and Blackstone'sBX.N real estate investment trust in December.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Mehnaz.Yasmin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.