News & Insights

Commodities

Much of Australia set for warm and dry autumn, weather bureau says

Credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN BARRETT

February 29, 2024 — 02:00 am EST

Written by Peter Hobson for Reuters ->

CANBERRA, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Australia could be heading for its third-warmest summer on record, with many places likely to experience a warmer and drier period than normal from March to May, weather authorities said on Thursday.

The weather has a huge impact on crop yields and livestock markets in Australia, a major exporter of agricultural commodities.

It is now growing summer crops, such as sorghum and cotton, with planting of much larger crops of wheat, barley and canola set to begin around April and May.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) said most of Australia has at least an 80% chance of experiencing above average temperatures during the southern hemisphere autumn.

"Australia is on track to have the third-warmest summer on record nationally, after 2018–19 and 2019–20," the bureau said in a statement.

There was a 60% to 75% chance of below median rainfall across large parts of the country, including most of the states of New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland and the Northern Territory.

But the chances of above or below median rainfall were roughly even elsewhere, such as most of South Australia and southern and central Western Australia, it added.

The vast majority of Australia's grain is grown in Western Australia, New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia.

Last year was Australia's eighth-warmest year on record, which the weather bureau attributed to climate change.

Conditions swung from widespread flooding through the hottest winter and driest three months on record to heavy rainfall as the year ended.

(Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((peter.hobson@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.