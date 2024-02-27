News & Insights

Mubadala working on expanding gas production at Malaysia's Pegaga field -exec

February 27, 2024 — 04:49 am EST

Written by Emily Chow and Danial Azhar for Reuters ->

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Mubadala Energy is working on expanding production capacity at the Pegaga gas field off the coast of Sarawak, Malaysia, Chief Operating Officer Stefano Raciti said on Tuesday.

"Gas demand is expected to peak ahead of 2040. At the same time, LNG (liquefied natural gas), we see rapid growth," Raciti told an industry conference.

"So there is an important window of opportunity for investments in gas and LNG," he said.

Raciti did not provide any expansion figures.

Mubadala, which also operates gas fields in Indonesia and Thailand, is keen on further investments in southeast Asia, he told Reuters on the sidelines of the conference.

The Pegaga gas field, or Block SK320, which started producing gas in 2022, is the first development in Malaysia for Mubadala Energy, which is fully owned by Abu Dhabi-based state fund Mubadala Investment Company.

Mubadala is the operator of the block with a 55% share while Petronas Carigali holds a 25% interest and Sarawak Shell holds 20%.

Mubadala has been present in Indonesia since 2004. In December it announced it had discovered a major deep sea gas reserve in Indonesia's South Andaman Block, which analysts said was the world's second-largest deep water discovery last year.

