Mubadala working on expanding gas production at Malaysia's Pegaga field - exec

February 27, 2024 — 03:58 am EST

Written by Emily Chow and Danial Azhar for Reuters ->

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Mubadala Energy is working on expanding production capacity at the Malaysia Pegaga gas field off the coast of Sarawak, Chief Operating Officer Stefano Raciti said on Tuesday.

"Gas demand is expected to peak ahead of 2040. At the same time, LNG (liquefied natural gas), we see rapid growth," Raciti told an industry conference.

"So there is an important window of opportunity for investments in gas and LNG," he said.

The Pegaga gas field, or Block SK320, which started producing gas in 2022, is the first development in Malaysia for Mubadala Energy, which is fully owned by Abu Dhabi-based state fund Mubadala Investment Company.

Mubadala is the operator of the block with a 55 percent share while Petronas Carigali holds a 25 percent interest and Sarawak Shell holds 20 percent.

(Reporting by Emily Chow and Danial Azhar; Writing by Florence Tan;Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Florence.Tan@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: florence.tan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

