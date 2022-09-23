US Markets
QSR

Mubadala withdraws offer for Brazil's Burger King brand owner, shares fall

Contributor
Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

Brazil's Zamp SA said on Friday that Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala had revoked its tender offer to purchase a controlling stake in the company, prompting shares in the Brazilian owner of the Burger King brand to fall.

Adds details, context, shares reaction

SAO PAULO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's Zamp SA BKBR3.SA said on Friday that Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala had revoked its tender offer to purchase a controlling stake in the company, prompting shares in the Brazilian owner of the Burger King brand to fall.

Mubadala had offered 8.31 reais ($1.61) per share to buy a 45.15% stake in Zamp this month, up from an original offer of 7.55 reais per share in early August.

The Abu Dhabi investor said in a letter to Zamp it had dropped out after failing to obtain confirmation on whether the deal would imply the termination of Zamp's franchise and trademark licensing agreements.

The withdrawal came a day after Restaurant Brands International Inc QSR.TO, Popeyes' and Burger King's master franchisor, said it could not issue a waiver requested by Mubadala for the transaction to proceed.

Shares in Zamp fell 6.5% to 6.80 reais after Mubadala's withdrawal, adding to a drop of more than 8% from the previous day's session.

Analysts at Santander noted Mubadala's withdrawal could create an overhang in Zamp's stock, as the Abu Dhabi firm could now sell its existing 4.95% stake in the Brazilian company.

"If Mubadala decides to swiftly sell its current shares of Zamp, the impact on the stock could be significant," they said.

Goldman Sachs analysts view a further pullback as a buying opportunity. They noted that recent macro data could prompt a better-than-expected backdrop for basic consumption in Brazil, which could translate into extra short-term demand for burger.

($1 = 5.1670 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo Editing by David Goodman and Josie Kao)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

QSR

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular