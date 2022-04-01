Mubadala unit receives funding for Tamar gas field deal, Al Arabiya reports
ABU DHABI, April 1 (Reuters) - A subsidiary of Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Company [RIC:RIC:MUDEV.UL] received $720 million in funding from a banking consortium to complete the acquisition of a stake in Israel's Tamar gas field, Al Arabiya reported on Friday.
Al Arabiya said the banking consortium includes Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD, Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE and HSBC [RIC:RIC:HSBCUK.UL] among other Israeli, Chinese, Japanese and European lenders.
