Mubadala unit receives funding for Tamar gas field deal, Al Arabiya reports

Lina Najem Reuters
A subsidiary of Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Company received $720 million in funding from a banking consortium to complete the acquisition of a stake in Israel's Tamar gas field, Al Arabiya reported on Friday.

Al Arabiya said the banking consortium includes Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD, Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE and HSBC [RIC:RIC:HSBCUK.UL] among other Israeli, Chinese, Japanese and European lenders.

