Mubadala unit receives funding for Tamar gas field deal, Al Arabiya reports

ABU DHABI, April 1 (Reuters) - A subsidiary of Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Company [RIC:RIC:MUDEV.UL] received $720 million in funding from a banking consortium to complete the acquisition of a stake in Israel's Tamar gas field, Al Arabiya reported on Friday.

Al Arabiya said the banking consortium includes Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD, Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE and HSBC [RIC:RIC:HSBCUK.UL] among other Israeli, Chinese, Japanese and European lenders.

(Reporting by Lina Najem Editing by David Goodman)

((Lina.Najem@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.