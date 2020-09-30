World Markets

Mubadala to invest $2 bln in U.S. private equity firm Silver Lake

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Co is investing $2 billion in private equity firm Silver Lake as part of a 25-year investment strategy, the companies said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva) ((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;)) nL4N2GR357

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Co is investing $2 billion in private equity firm Silver Lake as part of a 25-year investment strategy, the companies said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

    JPMorgan to Move $230 Billion Assets to Germany in Brexit Shift

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. is moving about 200 billion euros ($230 billion) from the U.K. to Frankfurt as a result of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Hubertus Vaeth, managing director of Frankfurt Main Finance, comments on the move on Bloomberg.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular