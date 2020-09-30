Mubadala to invest $2 bln in U.S. private equity firm Silver Lake

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Co is investing $2 billion in private equity firm Silver Lake as part of a 25-year investment strategy, the companies said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

