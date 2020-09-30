World Markets
AMD

Mubadala to invest $2 bln in PE firm Silver Lake

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Co is investing $2 billion in private equity firm Silver Lake as part of a 25-year investment strategy, the companies said on Wednesday. (https://refini.tv/3jhRI3U)

Adds details from statement

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Co is investing $2 billion in private equity firm Silver Lake as part of a 25-year investment strategy, the companies said on Wednesday. (https://refini.tv/3jhRI3U)

The exact terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the companies said Mubadala will acquire a minority stake in Silver Lake from Dyal Capital Partners, a unit of U.S.-based investment management firm Neuberger Berman, through a secondary transaction.

Dyal, which acquired a stake of less than 10% in Silver Lake in 2016, will retain roughly half of its original investment.

Buyout funds typically have a 10-year time frame to deploy capital, but under the terms of this deal, Silver Lake will have 25 years to invest the funds.

"The creative structure of this new strategy provides significant added flexibility for Silver Lake to capitalize on a wide range of investment opportunities, including those outside the mandates of our existing funds," said Silver Lake Co-CEOs Egon Durban and Greg Mondre in the statement.

Mubadala, which is also a significant investor in SoftBank's first Vision Fund, has been investing in global tech companies and tech-focused funds for over 10 years.

It made its first major global tech investment in 2007 when it bought a stake in chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMD

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

    JPMorgan to Move $230 Billion Assets to Germany in Brexit Shift

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. is moving about 200 billion euros ($230 billion) from the U.K. to Frankfurt as a result of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Hubertus Vaeth, managing director of Frankfurt Main Finance, comments on the move on Bloomberg.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular