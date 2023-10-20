Mubadala raises stake in Brazilian ethanol producer Atvos

SAO PAULO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala Capital raised its stake in Brazilian ethanol producer Atvos, the latter said on Friday.

Mubadala, through investment fund FIP MC Green, acquired the stake owned by Grupo Novonor, formerly known as Odebrecht, in the holding company that controls Atvos, representing about 6.85% of the firm's equity.

Mubadala already had a direct stake of 31.5% in Atvos.

In a statement, the sugarcane ethanol producer said it also aims to enter new markets, such as corn ethanol; biomethane from vinasse and sugarcane straw, in addition to producing sustainable aviation fuel.

