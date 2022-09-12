Mubadala raises price to acquire control of Brazil's Burger King brand owner

SAO PAULO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's Zamp SA BKBR3.SA said on Monday that Mubadala Capital LLC raised the price of a tender offer to acquire control of the company to 8.31 reais ($1.62) per share.

The previous price of the tender offer was 7.55 reais per share, which prompted the board of directors of the brand owner of Burger King in Brazil to reject the deal.

($1 = 5.1191 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini)

