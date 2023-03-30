World Markets

Mubadala plans purchase of Bridgepoint's $2.5 bln dialysis firm Diaverum - Bloomberg News

March 30, 2023 — 08:35 am EDT

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil and Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters ->

March 30 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's second-biggest sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co [RIC:RIC:MUBDEV.UL] is exploring the purchase of Bridgepoint Group Plc's BPTB.L European dialysis clinic chain Diaverum for about $2.5 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

The Abu Dhabi fund is among final bidders competing to buy Sweden-based Diaverum from the British private investment firm, the report said citing people familiar with the matter.

Bridgepoint and Mubadala did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Diaverum, founded in 1991, is a multi-national firm which provides renal care and operates 440 clinics in 23 countries.

Mubadala's chief said in December that 2023 would be a tough year for the global economy, but the fund would be focused on opportunities serving a longer horizon.

The fund, which invests in a diverse portfolio ranging from energy to healthcare and real estate to technology, has $284 billion in assets under management, according to its website.

In July last year, Mubadala and a fund managed by European buyout firm EQT agreed to buy Envirotainer, a Swedish company which leases out cold containers for shipping temperature-sensitive healthcare products.

