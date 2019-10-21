Mubadala plans $250 mln in MENA technology investments

ABU DHABI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's state fund Mubadala is planning to invest $250 million in technology firms based in the Middle East and North Africa, it said on Monday.

The investments include a $150 million "fund of funds" focused on supporting Abu Dhabi's Hub71 startup platform, and $100 million targeted directly at early-stage companies, it said in a statement.

