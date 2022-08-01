US Markets

Mubadala offers 21% premium to take over Brazil's Burger King brand owner

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

The franchise holder of the Burger King brand in Brazil, Zamp SA, said on Monday that Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala Capital LLC has launched a tender offer to acquire control of the company.

SAO PAULO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The franchise holder of the Burger King brand in Brazil, Zamp SA BKBR3.SA, said on Monday that Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala Capital LLC has launched a tender offer to acquire control of the company.

According to a securities filing, Mubadala has offered 7.55 reais ($1.47) per share to buy 45.15% of Zamp, which would take its stake in the company to 50.1%. Mubadala's bid implies a 21% premium over Friday's closing price of 6.22 reais.

Zamp was previously known as BK Brasil Operacao e Assessoria a Restaurantes S.A. and is the master franchisee of the 850 Burger King stores in Brazil.

($1 = 5.1505 reais)

