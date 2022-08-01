Mubadala launches tender offer to take control of Brazil's Burger King brand owner Zamp

SAO PAULO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's Zamp SA BKBR3.SA said on Monday that Mubadala Capital LLC has launched a tender offer to acquire control of the company, which holds the Burger King brand in the South American country.

According to a securities filing, Mubadala has offered 7.55 reais ($1.47) per share to buy 45.15% of Zamp, which would take its stake in the company to 50.1%.

Zamp was previously known as BK Brasil Operação e Assessoria a Restaurantes S.A.

($1 = 5.1505 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.