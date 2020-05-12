Mubadala launches $4 bln in three-tranche bonds - document

World Markets

Yousef Saba
DUBAI, May 12 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's state fund Mubadala launched $4 billion in a three-tranche bond issuance on Tuesday, for which it received more than $23.5 billion in orders, a document from one of the banks leading the issuance showed.

It sold $1 billion in six-year bonds at 210 basis points over midswaps, $1 billion in 10-year bonds at 235 bps over midswaps and $2 billion in 30-year Formosa bonds at 3.95%, the document showed.

It tightened the pricing after it had given an initial price guidance of around 250 bps over midswaps for the six-year notes, around 275 bps over midswaps for the 10-year bonds and around 4.375% for the Formosa bonds.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Alison Williams)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204))

