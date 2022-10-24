Mubadala, KKR to invest about $1 bln in Asia

Oct 24 (Reuters) - KKR & Co KKR.N and Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Co said they had entered into an agreement to invest about $1 billion in Asia.

The agreement, announced on Sunday, will see the two firms investing across performing private credit opportunities in the Asia Pacific region, they said.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

