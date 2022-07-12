Mubadala in talks to buy asset manager Fortress from SoftBank - source

July 12 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Co MUDEV.UL is in talks to acquire asset manager Fortress Investment Group from Japan's SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bloomberg News reported, citing a source, that the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund is discussing a deal that would value Fortress at more than $1 billion.

Mubadala, Fortress and SoftBank Group did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru and Saeed Azhar in New York; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

