US Markets

Mubadala in talks to buy asset manager Fortress from SoftBank - source

Contributors
Arunima Kumar Reuters
Saeed Azhar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Issei Kato

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Co is in talks to acquire asset manager Fortress Investment Group from Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, according to a source familiar with the matter.

July 12 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Co MUDEV.UL is in talks to acquire asset manager Fortress Investment Group from Japan's SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bloomberg News reported, citing a source, that the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund is discussing a deal that would value Fortress at more than $1 billion.

Mubadala, Fortress and SoftBank Group did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru and Saeed Azhar in New York; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular