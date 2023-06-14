News & Insights

Mubadala forms $600 mln Japanese residential property venture

June 14, 2023 — 05:34 am EDT

Written by Nayera Abdallah for Reuters ->

DUBAI, June 14 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala has formed a joint venture with Proprium Capital Partners and Manulife Investment Management to build an up to 80 billion yen ($572 million) property portfolio, Mubadala and Proprium said on Wednesday

Samurai Capital, a leading asset manager with significant experience in managing property assets, will partner the venture.

"The joint venture was seeded with existing rental multi-family properties in Japan and will seek to acquire additional assets," Proprium Capital said in its statement.

Targeting urban dwellers in Tokyo and Osaka, the seed assets are high-quality properties with convenient access to railway stations and nearby neighborhood amenities, Proprium added.

($1 = 139.8900 yen)

