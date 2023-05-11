Mubadala expected to raise $1.5 bln with dual-tranche bonds -document

DUBAI, May 11 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi sovereign investor Mubadala is expected to raise $1.5 billion from a sale of bonds maturing in 10-1/2 and 30 years, a bank document showed on Thursday.

Initial price guidance was 140 to 150 basis points (bps) over current 10-year U.S. Treasuries for the 10-1/2-year tranche and about 180 bps over UST for the 30-year portion, which is a Formosa tranche, the document on the sale showed.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

